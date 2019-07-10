Gates Capital Management Trimmed By $13.87 Million Its Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Position; GP Strategies (GPX) Sentiment Is 1.42

GP Strategies Corp (GPX) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 34 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 24 sold and decreased their holdings in GP Strategies Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 14.38 million shares, up from 14.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding GP Strategies Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 19 Increased: 25 New Position: 9.

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) stake by 10.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gates Capital Management Inc analyzed 175,585 shares as Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI)'s stock rose 26.90%. The Gates Capital Management Inc holds 1.49 million shares with $118.43 million value, down from 1.67 million last quarter. Armstrong World Inds Inc New now has $4.73 billion valuation.

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) has declined 20.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.84% the S&P500.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company has market cap of $260.03 million. The firm operates through four business divisions: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. It has a 34.47 P/E ratio. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services.

Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp holds 100% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation for 3.64 million shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 2.30 million shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has 1.43% invested in the company for 425,378 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 149,157 shares.

Analysts await GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. GPX’s profit will be $4.36M for 14.91 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by GP Strategies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity. Shares for $33.40 million were sold by ValueAct Holdings – L.P. on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Serv accumulated 1,268 shares. Primecap Com Ca holds 47,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 6,989 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 7,132 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 85,963 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 24,362 shares. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 712,574 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru Com has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 11,398 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Finance Lc accumulated 15,223 shares. Valueact Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 63,910 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.06% or 83,441 shares. London Of Virginia has invested 1.15% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 201,494 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Armstrong Ind (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Armstrong Ind had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Nomura. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 24. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Tuesday, February 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $83 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 30.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $56.37 million for 20.96 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.