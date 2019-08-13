Gates Capital Management Stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Has Trimmed by $23.25 Million; Sei Investments Company (SEIC) Holder Confluence Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.05 Million

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Company (SEIC) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 20,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 333,970 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.45M, up from 313,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.6. About 219,474 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.16 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.97. About 597,501 shares traded or 27.52% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 8,089 shares to 1,868 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,079 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Term C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc owns 12,965 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 23,905 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 1,063 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 231,213 shares. Logan Mngmt holds 8,687 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Fund Management Sa holds 0.04% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 92,600 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 4,000 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 97,861 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 13,189 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 51,939 shares. First Tru LP owns 22,111 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 22,012 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 1.16M were reported by Gates. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 64,923 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.54% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Prudential owns 3,893 shares. Cibc Asset reported 4,572 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 329,025 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership has 360,000 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 68,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 20,402 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Company owns 53,800 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd owns 4,591 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 0.01% or 109,900 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $344,370 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $68,210 was made by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exela Technologies Inc by 354,452 shares to 6.24 million shares, valued at $20.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 422,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $78.97M for 13.42 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

