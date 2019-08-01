Gates Capital Management Position in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Raised as Share Price Rose; As American Express (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.60 Million

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 14,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 84,903 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, down from 99,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 3.08 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 682,377 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 20,228 shares to 775,462 shares, valued at $65.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 1.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,500 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.95 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.