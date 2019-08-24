Gates Capital Management Position in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Raised by $39.51 Million as Shares Rose; American Campus Cmnt (ACC) Holding Has Increased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83 million, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 4.75M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR BOTH MGM RESORTS AND MGP; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY; 12/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Early Talks to Sell Boston-Area Casino Project to MGM; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Net $266.3M; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000; 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in American Campus Cmnt (ACC) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 32,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 205,714 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 173,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in American Campus Cmnt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 396,770 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. 800,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares with value of $20.32 million were bought by SALEM PAUL J. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK also bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, March 7.

