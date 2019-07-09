Gates Capital Management Position in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Has Cut by $13.87 Million; Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Price Rose While Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Decreased Stake

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 175,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $97.88. About 182,860 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,043 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $483.68. About 198,539 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. 3,000 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares with value of $1.26 million were sold by Wynne Sarah. 182 shares were sold by Graff Michael, worth $77,234 on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25 million for 30.15 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Berkshire Prns Ltd Company owns 2.04 million shares or 84.18% of their US portfolio.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.27M shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $152.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Exela Technologies Inc.

Golden Gate Private Equity stated it has 62,000 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.28M for 20.91 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.