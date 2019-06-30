Gates Capital Management Maintains Holding in Davita (DVA); Facebook (FB) Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St swoons on Tillerson firing, tech losses; oil dragged down; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cambridge Analytica Was Catalyst for Hearings; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 12/04/2018 – Moving target Facebook hearings show […]; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s blockchain experiment raises eyebrows; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Mark Lehmann Says Facebook Is Smart Enough to Get Things Done (Video); 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg following the social network’s recent data-leak scandal; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg delivered the keynote address at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference Tuesday; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Still Wins as Celebs Delete Profiles But Keep `Instas’

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 755,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.98 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.85M, up from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 2.59M shares traded or 57.36% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 24.59% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Rea; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 13/03/2018 – FTC Request Extends Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Until 30 Days After DaVita, Buyer Have Complied; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month; 02/05/2018 – DaVita’s Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 175,585 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $118.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 54,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,855 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.29% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 219,271 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc holds 1,222 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 10,515 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 428,075 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). 10,741 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,275 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 10,203 were reported by Asset Mngmt Inc. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 246,632 shares in its portfolio. Fin Architects Inc has invested 0.04% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Atria Llc has 0.01% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 3,725 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.09% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 194,074 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 26,801 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl In reported 1,435 shares. Cibc Mkts accumulated 1.23M shares. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wafra invested 0.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,147 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Colony Limited Company holds 30,167 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 98,946 were reported by Zacks Inv Mngmt. D E Shaw & Commerce stated it has 4.76 million shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd owns 253,553 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Management Ltd Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,070 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc reported 2,458 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ems Lp holds 546,910 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 369,174 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp holds 1.40M shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mgmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,465 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39M. Stretch Colin sold $1.35 million worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

