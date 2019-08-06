Gates Capital Management Lowered Stake in Snap On (SNA) by $23.34 Million as Stock Declined; Diversified Trust Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $613,272

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 61.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4,320 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382,000, down from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 6.01 million shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 149,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 489,701 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.65M, down from 639,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $147.64. About 549,639 shares traded or 19.97% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,417 shares to 56,511 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09B for 14.65 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $164.55 million for 12.43 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

