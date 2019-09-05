Gates Capital Management Lowered Holding in Snap On (SNA) by $23.34 Million as Stock Price Declined; Flow Traders Us Has Decreased Tsmc (TSM) Position by $4.07 Million as Share Price Declined

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 7.00M shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 149,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 489,701 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.65 million, down from 639,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $151.9. About 268,206 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci A by 36,451 shares to 47,367 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Netherlands Etf (EWN) by 261,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.58 million shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $93.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exela Technologies Inc by 354,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 earnings per share, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $162.86M for 12.87 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

