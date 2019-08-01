Gates Capital Management Increases Holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV); Ashfield Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Position by $2.13 Million; Valuation Rose

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 3,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $776. About 117,275 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 168,606 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 417 are held by Checchi Advisers Lc. Fulton Savings Bank Na accumulated 476 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mai Cap Management has 1,493 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy Assoc accumulated 1.69% or 13,023 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 0.21% or 3,400 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 13,619 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na reported 796 shares stake. Synovus Financial Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Westpac Corporation reported 1,892 shares. 51,973 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund holds 493 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 600 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Lincoln Cap Llc stated it has 0.2% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,458 shares to 52,204 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $60.25 million activity. $735,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by SALICE THOMAS P. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider SPOERRY ROBERT F sold $11.19M. $4.78 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares were sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH. 5,755 shares were sold by Heidingsfelder Michael, worth $3.83 million on Tuesday, February 12. Magloth Christian sold $1.00M worth of stock or 1,500 shares. Vadala Shawn also sold $448,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Wednesday, February 13.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 20,228 shares to 775,462 shares, valued at $65.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ion Geophysical Corp by 187,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

