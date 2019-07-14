Gates Capital Management Increased Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Position by $32.39 Million; As Netapp (NTAP) Market Valuation Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Boosted Its Stake by $483,000

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 765,563 shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 1.85 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $333,344 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 115,521 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 196,486 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 57,500 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 233,709 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt has 5,407 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc reported 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 58,607 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Veritable Ltd Partnership has 4,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0.02% or 161,377 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,500 shares to 99,500 shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rand Plc by 32,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA).

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 175,585 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $118.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ion Geophysical Corp by 187,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.