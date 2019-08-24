Gates Capital Management Increased Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $39.51 Million; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Valuation Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Raised Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.76M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83 million, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 4.75 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 30/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Hits Unprecedented Responsible Gambling Milestone; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International 1Q Profit Up 8.3%; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 583,693 are owned by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 904,901 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 344,520 are held by Ameriprise Fincl. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 54,800 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc owns 50,887 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Art Advisors Limited Company holds 0.33% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 215,389 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 74,118 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 324,616 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 25,479 shares stake. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 109,412 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 42,603 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa stated it has 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 20,228 shares to 775,462 shares, valued at $65.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 54,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,855 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

