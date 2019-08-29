Gates Capital Management Holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Cut as Share Value Declined; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Lpl Financial Has Lifted by $3.17 Million Its Stake

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 297,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.53M, down from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 642,728 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 11,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 190,653 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.81 million, up from 178,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $282.13. About 2.78M shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.27 million shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $152.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.58 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 56,427 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Enterprise Svcs Corp reported 470 shares. Sei Invs Communications owns 0.02% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 186,432 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 370,599 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel reported 1.14% stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 2.15M shares. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,771 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Daiwa Sb Invests Limited owns 310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Riggs Asset Managment Communication accumulated 478 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 72,552 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 47,448 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) by 93,760 shares to 194,208 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 39,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,940 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.