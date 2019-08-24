Gates Capital Management Has Upped Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Holding; Guinness Asset Management LTD Trimmed New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $736,380; Stock Value Rose

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 355,175 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 769,371 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp by 187,573 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $14.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 175,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 84,700 shares to 439,831 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 74,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).