Gates Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Snap On (SNA) by $23.34 Million; Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Rose While Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lowered Its Stake

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 149,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 489,701 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.65M, down from 639,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $147.81. About 67,442 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 27,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 336,174 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.62M, down from 363,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $543.15. About 117,361 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs stated it has 826 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 5,043 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 1.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Df Dent And invested 2.42% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). New York-based Gotham Asset has invested 0.21% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Navellier Inc owns 0.13% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,775 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corporation holds 0.25% or 20,969 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 61,700 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability holds 1,285 shares. Tremblant Cap reported 4.94% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 10,586 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Weitz Mgmt reported 84,545 shares. Windacre Partnership Ltd has 1.17 million shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South State Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7,723 shares to 11,486 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 40,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.98 million for 12.44 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Snap-on acquires Cognitran for $31M in cash – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Snap-On And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Snap-on’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Was Snap-on Incorporated’s (NYSE:SNA) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Shareholders Booked A 38% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.