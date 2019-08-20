Gates Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Mercer Intl (MERC) Position by $11.46 Million as Stock Declined; Novare Capital Management Boosted Its Cummins (CMI) Holding by $706,500; Shares Declined

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 881,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The hedge fund held 2.99M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40 million, down from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $750.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 182,261 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 06/03/2018 – Mercer International Inc. Announces Decision in NAFTA Claim; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 36,361 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 31,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 759,949 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On David Dreman – 7/21/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mercer acquires Daishowa-Marubeni International – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Home Depot, Ball Corporation And More – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer International Inc. Completes Acquisition of Daishowa-Marubeni International Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.27 million shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $152.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 755,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 437,171 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management holds 122,100 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 11,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 139,782 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Walthausen & Ltd Llc stated it has 1.56% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 368,041 shares. Gates Capital Management Incorporated invested in 1.8% or 2.99M shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 1,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 4.84 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 56,200 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Glenmede Com Na reported 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Knighthead Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.95M shares or 4.88% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Lc, California-based fund reported 6,383 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc invested in 275,114 shares. Loudon Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 1.23% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 8,904 shares. Carnegie Asset invested in 36,574 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Cipher LP accumulated 9,990 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 287,520 shares. 2,385 are held by Guyasuta Invest Advsrs. Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,836 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Da Davidson & holds 0.19% or 71,121 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants Incorporated reported 6,000 shares. Moreover, Eqis Capital has 0.12% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 2,689 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 41,476 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Summit Gru Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 1,700 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Fincl Select (XLF) by 19,831 shares to 25,325 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,691 shares, and cut its stake in Powershs Rafi Us 1000 (PRF).