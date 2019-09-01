Gates Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holding as Stock Declined; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Price Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.16 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.71. About 451,464 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.09M shares traded or 68.73% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $79.93 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 422,413 shares to 7.73M shares, valued at $126.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. Dockman William C. also bought $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares. $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 5,594 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 17,763 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 11,367 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). The Japan-based Asset Management One Com has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Hl Services Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 3,971 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 393,515 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 460,447 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.11% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Scopus Asset Management Lp accumulated 281,935 shares. Point72 Asset LP owns 94,200 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 6,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1,334 were accumulated by Kbc Group Nv.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0.01% or 4.56M shares. Freshford Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.78% or 693,582 shares in its portfolio. 42,237 were reported by Impact Advsrs Ltd Llc. Cwm Ltd invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Brown Advisory Inc has 58,656 shares. Masters Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 500,000 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Miller Howard Invs New York invested 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 389,355 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% or 42,796 shares. Lmr Prns Llp has invested 1.45% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shellback Cap Lp invested in 1.45% or 430,690 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 1.94M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested in 275,881 shares. Reinhart Prns has 972,406 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 200,000 shares.