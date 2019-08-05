Gates Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Snap On (SNA) by $23.34 Million; As Cousins Properties (CUZ) Shares Declined, Cbre Clarion Securities Cut by $7.65 Million Its Holding

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 849,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 8.05 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.76M, down from 8.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Cousins Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 1.06M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 149,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 489,701 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.65 million, down from 639,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 495,087 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $60,833 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 34,444 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd invested in 3,038 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Howland Cap Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 8,000 shares. 489,701 are held by Gates Cap Mngmt. Canandaigua Natl Bank Com has invested 0.75% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Huntington Bank & Trust has 4,593 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 2,850 were accumulated by Neville Rodie & Shaw. 14,575 are held by Harbour Mngmt Lc. Camarda Finance Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 0% or 12 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Com Limited Liability invested in 0.34% or 13,728 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 418,786 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97M for 12.56 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Snap On Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Snap-on’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Snap-On And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 755,064 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $161.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 422,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CoStar Group’s Apartments.com expands in Buckhead – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crown Castle CEO, other comments on outlook at REITweek – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cousins Properties to combine with Tier REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.17 million shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Swiss Bancorporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 1.49 million shares. Scout Investments Inc has 4.39 million shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 169,881 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 12,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.06% or 434,000 shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America invested in 388,959 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Mason Street Lc invested in 0.04% or 223,549 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 188,659 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 107,804 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24.84 million shares.