Gates Capital Management Has Lifted Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stake by $32.39 Million; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Declined While Lapides Asset Management Trimmed Position by $756,000

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 487,829 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) by 51.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, down from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 363,074 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 430,000 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $87.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 297,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why NIO, Dillard’s, and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ServiceMaster Stock Popped 15% Today – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$53.64, Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceMaster impresses despite cold weather – ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NXST, EB – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Media Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Mngmt Group reported 238,063 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Baupost Ltd Ma has invested 0.91% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Sg Americas Lc has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 26,929 are held by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.08% or 1.92M shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 60,127 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests stated it has 15,523 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na reported 0.16% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited owns 8,483 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. P2 Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 13.36% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Phocas Fincl has invested 2.22% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Envestnet Asset Management holds 44,058 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 29,150 shares. Simcoe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16.16% or 592,765 shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,500 shares to 665,900 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 145,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).