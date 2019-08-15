Gates Capital Management Has Lifted By $28.25 Million Its Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stake; Vermillion (VRML) Sentiment Is 0.86

Vermillion Inc (VRML) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 6 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 7 sold and decreased positions in Vermillion Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 15.42 million shares, down from 15.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Vermillion Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Gates Capital Management Inc increased Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) stake by 24.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gates Capital Management Inc acquired 911,173 shares as Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC)’s stock declined 22.20%. The Gates Capital Management Inc holds 4.66 million shares with $144.67M value, up from 3.75M last quarter. Altra Indl Motion Corp now has $1.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 425,103 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SYNERGIES, VAST MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE COST, OF MORE THAN $50 MLN FROM DEAL; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.0086 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5319. About 85,074 shares traded. Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) has risen 30.49% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.49% the S&P500. Some Historical VRML News: 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to buy Spartan Energy for about C$1.4 bln; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vermillion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRML); 13/03/2018 – Vermillion 4Q Loss $2.96B; 13/03/2018 Vermillion 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – VERMILLION INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to Buy Spartan Energy Corp. — Deal Digest; 14/05/2018 – VERMILLION INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 12/04/2018 – Vermillion Announces Proposed Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stk and Preferred Stk; 13/03/2018 – Vermillion 4Q Rev $798M; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger

More notable recent Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Vermillion, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRML) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vermillion to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vermillion’s (VRML) CEO Valerie Palmieri on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Vermillion, Inc. for 9.83 million shares. Birchview Capital Lp owns 2.12 million shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc has 0.82% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 164,321 shares.

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance outcomes for women in the United States. The company has market cap of $51.70 million. It is developing novel diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease with focus on ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Suggests It’s 35% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Altra Industrial (AIMC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss, View Down – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 100,742 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 3,225 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Co owns 17,500 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Hudson Bay Capital LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 84 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has 10,104 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,411 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Diversified Trust Communication invested in 8,100 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 27,083 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us stated it has 934,294 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 1.92 million were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd. Wasatch Advsrs stated it has 2.95M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 33,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio.