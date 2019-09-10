Gates Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) as Valuation Declined; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Papp L Roy & Associates Cut Its Stake by $825,174

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 911,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.67M, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 422,281 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – Altra: Christian Storch Will Remain CFO; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 7,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 47,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $122.4. About 3.01M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Den Berg Mgmt I Inc holds 1.36% or 318,237 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 59,390 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 1.42M shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Moreover, Art Limited has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 7,168 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 5,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 520,521 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 932,356 shares. Castleark Management Ltd invested in 0.23% or 201,027 shares. Metropolitan Life stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability Corporation Ny has invested 1.23% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Altra Industrial (AIMC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss, View Down – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Micron Technology, Quidel, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Altra Industrial Motion, USG, and Equity Lifestyle Properties â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 28% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AIMC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 527,393 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 150,000 shares. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas reported 1.98% stake. Summit Wealth Advsrs Lc has 42,187 shares. Rnc Limited Liability Company holds 2.1% or 270,154 shares. Whittier Trust has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,825 shares. 90,571 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Lc, Maine-based fund reported 714 shares. Dt Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Chilton Investment Limited Co has 33,137 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 0.94% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company owns 3,657 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Laffer Investments reported 0% stake. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 27,383 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 14.93 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS won’t add residential delivery holiday surcharges â€” but that comes with a cost – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.