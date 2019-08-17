Gates Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $39.51 Million; Meritage Group LP Has Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $136.10 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 4.22 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Kele Okereke; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 29/05/2018 – MGM: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive for Both MGM Resorts and MGP; 29/05/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to Pay $625M to MGM Resorts for Developed Real Estate Assets; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 673747.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.97M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie holds 0.02% or 323,211 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 800 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Telemus Limited Liability Company owns 394,181 shares. State Bank Of America De invested in 1.79 million shares. Prudential Pcl accumulated 0.02% or 203,000 shares. Gates Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 3.66 million shares. Hirtle Callaghan Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 150 shares. Century Companies Inc owns 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 114,415 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 1.67 million shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System Fund has invested 0.06% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 786,355 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 29,820 shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 149,629 shares to 489,701 shares, valued at $76.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 298,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. SALEM PAUL J also bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares. On Thursday, March 7 the insider GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 225 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Commerce Llc invested in 0.04% or 2,907 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 10,918 shares. Century accumulated 0.14% or 1.39 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc stated it has 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cayman Islands-based Tb Alternative Assets Limited has invested 0.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.05% or 2,037 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Stephens Ar owns 22,314 shares. 1832 Asset Lp reported 4,943 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Earnest Ltd holds 0% or 135 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 252,583 shares.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 132,108 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $228.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 138,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.