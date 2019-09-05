Gates Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) by $13.87 Million as Stock Price Rose; Sectoral Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 57,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 269,396 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, up from 211,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 279,226 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 175,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $95.68. About 142,018 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 9,400 shares to 204,046 shares, valued at $19.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apellis Pharmaceutic by 440,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 1.84 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Birchview Cap Lp stated it has 18,672 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Td Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 102,602 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Voya reported 16,831 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 39,026 shares. Pnc Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,280 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 35,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baker Bros Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 83,900 shares. Great Point Prns Limited Liability Company reported 4.98% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 70,000 are owned by Rhenman And Prtn Asset Mgmt Ab. Parametric Associates Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 23,994 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,958 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 74,287 shares.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27M for 18.40 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $84.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 755,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

