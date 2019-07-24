Gates Capital Management Has Decreased Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position by $23.25 Million as Stock Price Declined; Kellner Capital Decreased Its Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Stake as Valuation Rose

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.66B market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 4.88 million shares traded or 21.91% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.16 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 241,519 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NXPI, CLR, NCLH – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why NXP Semiconductors Shares Gained 18.8% in January – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXPI vs. MXIM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Stocks To Watch Closely – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 30,300 shares to 88,300 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 249,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $431.46M for 17.76 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $84.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exela Technologies Inc by 354,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hudson La Force Elected President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.R. Grace Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace to Nominate Two Additional Directors NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Hyundai Chemical Co., Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,802 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 2,731 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited owns 0.11% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 105,000 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 329,025 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Federated Inc Pa stated it has 56,768 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership stated it has 42,454 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 48,834 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp, New York-based fund reported 752,976 shares. Twin Tree LP stated it has 11,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atika Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 114,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Vanguard Grp holds 0.02% or 6.21M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.07 per share. GRA’s profit will be $76.27M for 16.72 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.