Gates Capital Management Has Cut Its Snap On (SNA) Stake by $23.34 Million as Share Value Rose; Eagle Global Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $547,597

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 2,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, down from 71,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $210.75. About 611,568 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 149,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 489,701 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.65 million, down from 639,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $160.85. About 179,113 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 76,330 shares to 95,233 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 5,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 0.1% or 1,089 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,712 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt reported 22,298 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hourglass Ltd Liability Com holds 1.65% or 29,476 shares. Tradition Mgmt Limited Company holds 9,389 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha accumulated 74,401 shares. First City Mngmt Inc owns 4.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 30,737 shares. Payden Rygel has invested 1.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Liability accumulated 5,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Waverton Mngmt Limited accumulated 4.5% or 449,892 shares. Bailard Inc reported 60,742 shares. Ci Investments accumulated 460,605 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Company reported 4.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 25,468 were accumulated by Hartford Management.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.05 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Plc accumulated 74,204 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 225 are owned by Johnson Fin. 3,695 are owned by Security Bank Of So Dak. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 3,580 shares in its portfolio. Amg Natl Tru Comml Bank, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,902 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 50,093 shares. Pzena Invest Llc holds 0.23% or 267,616 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 40,237 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 78,133 shares. Montag & Caldwell Lc owns 1,433 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 178,493 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 194,476 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.07% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $84.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.21 EPS, up 3.22% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.11 per share. SNA’s profit will be $178.01M for 12.53 P/E if the $3.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.64% EPS growth.

