Gates Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) as Shares Rose; Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding by $995,440 as Stock Value Declined

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 28,499 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 40,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.71. About 1.82M shares traded or 39.09% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 499,291 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 298,131 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $90.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 57,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Remediation Firm Adds Execs – Orange County Business Journal” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Frontdoor Stock Just Dropped 30% – Nasdaq” published on November 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why NIO, Dillard’s, and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim Shares 3 Positives, 3 Negatives For Frontdoor Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72 million for 16.87 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TE Connectivity to report third quarter financial results on July 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TE Connectivity: Better Days Ahead Appear Likely – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.