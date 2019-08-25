Gates Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) by $13.87 Million as Market Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Signaturefd Has Trimmed by $679,960 Its Position

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 175,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91.55. About 277,965 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 4,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 15/03/2018 – ? Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided […]; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL TOTF.PA SAYS LATEST OBSERVATIONS BY IBAMA ON EXPLORATION PROJECT AT THE MOUTH OF THE AMAZON ARE IN NO WAY A REJECTION OF THIS PROJECT; 06/04/2018 – ciara linnane: Great read in this exclusive: Amazon ignored FDA requests to register a food facility in Kentucky for more than; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $84.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 755,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 83,051 shares to 83,651 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 1,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.