Gates Capital Management Decreased Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Medifast (MED) Stock Price Declined, Osterweis Capital Management Has Increased by $579,755 Its Stake

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 297,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.53M, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 612,844 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 27,175 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $102.23. About 272,894 shares traded or 2.44% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED)

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2018 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $146,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cambridge Investment Inc accumulated 0% or 12,732 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 34,880 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 386,228 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 79,968 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Profund Advsrs Llc owns 11,594 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0.04% or 12,884 shares. Cohen And Steers stated it has 0.37% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 1,434 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon invested in 1.40 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 2,977 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 374,435 shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 422,413 shares to 7.73M shares, valued at $126.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.58 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Svcs invested in 0.09% or 1,797 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1,658 shares stake. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 61,746 shares. Pnc Financial Gru Inc invested in 691 shares. Polen Capital Lc has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 4,459 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 9,141 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 31,602 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 6,348 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc owns 1.49M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd holds 316 shares. 15 are held by Highstreet Asset. Hoplite Capital Mngmt LP has 262,260 shares for 4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OPTAVIA® Hosts First Global Convention with Record-Breaking Attendance – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allergan EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Medifast, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Medifast, Inc. (MED) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medifast (MED) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 7,213 shares to 69,142 shares, valued at $20.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,066 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).