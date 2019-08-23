Gates Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM); As Wal (WMT) Market Value Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Upped Holding

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 679,364 shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Will Receive Its 50% Shr of the Net Proceeds After Certain Transaction Costs, or $162M; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR BOTH MGM RESORTS AND MGP

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $111.51. About 813,312 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Hearst heiress thanks Jesus after Walmart pulls Cosmo from checkout lines; 08/03/2018 – UK’s John Lewis Partnership expects profit squeeze from competition; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Women get married in Walmart’s garden section; 07/05/2018 – India Should be Good for Walmart and Good for Investors, Some Day; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 06/03/2018 – Tesco, Morrisons lead big four pack as inflation eases – Kantar Worldpanel; 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push; 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 21/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms. Via @DelRey:

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,067 shares to 48,057 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,454 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benedict owns 1.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 23,997 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt accumulated 43,277 shares. Moreover, Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,196 shares. Adirondack Tru accumulated 0.38% or 5,424 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.44% or 1.20 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.49% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.38M shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hs Mgmt Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 6.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.88 million shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 138,365 shares. Stanley owns 23,603 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Commerce Ma holds 0.12% or 7,737 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has invested 2.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stevens Cap Management Lp invested in 308,609 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 82,400 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Com has 46,179 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, May 8. $30,075 worth of stock was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7.