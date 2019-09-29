Gaslog Partners LP Unit LTD Partnership (GLOP) Shareholder Mcgowan Group Asset Management Has Decreased Position as Market Valuation Rose; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Edgestream Partners LP Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 11,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The hedge fund held 60,535 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, down from 71,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 1.22 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership (GLOP) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc sold 51,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 262,332 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, down from 313,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 99,252 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA 55.83M; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $886.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 77,113 shares to 88,678 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 96,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,898 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23M for 21.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 329,175 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Mirae Asset Global holds 5,626 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Inc reported 3,300 shares. Nomura accumulated 68,800 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.16% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg accumulated 103,998 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt has 2,607 shares. 524,639 were accumulated by Westfield Capital Mgmt L P. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Hallmark Cap Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 23,725 are held by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd. Quantbot Technology LP owns 8,272 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 438 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Bluestein R H And Co has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $262.51M and $637.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds Global X Mlp Etf (MLPA) by 51,801 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fd Shs by 46,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Fd Inc Com (CEM).

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.80 million for 9.76 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.