Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Valuation Rose While Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Trimmed by $4.18 Million Its Stake; Five Below (FIVE) Shareholder Campbell Newman Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $569,036 as Share Value Declined

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (FIVE) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 6,546 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 11,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Five Below Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $117.58. About 471,878 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 189,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 55,467 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY REVENUES $77.1 MLN VS $77.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

More notable recent GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GasLog Partners LP Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Partners LP Closes New Loan Agreement, Refinancing 2019 Debt Maturity And Increasing Available Liquidity – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GasLog Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GasLog Partners LP: Bottom Fishing For Well-Covered High Yields Over 10% – Seeking Alpha” published on December 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “LNG Shipping Owner GasLog Partners Foresees Spot Rate Recovery – Benzinga” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods (NYSE:EPD) by 10,575 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $79.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 142,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.80 million for 9.93 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 1,800 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru invested in 0.04% or 964 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs has 30,492 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards holds 343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Res holds 0.02% or 344,143 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 8,545 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,400 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 9,590 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.22% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Bell National Bank owns 5,164 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research reported 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). King Luther Management Corp reported 4,005 shares. Wellington Group Llp invested in 0.02% or 629,813 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 26,889 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.03% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,066 shares to 46,010 shares, valued at $17.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 64,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC).