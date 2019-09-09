Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Price Rose While Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Holding by $4.18 Million; Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Lifted Stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by $3.29 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 82,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.34M, up from 982,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 1.59 million shares traded or 6.61% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 189,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 73,425 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR 2 ADDED; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY REVENUES $77.1 MLN VS $77.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $328,000 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellis Mark E, worth $373,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Mgmt Company Limited Company has 1.74M shares. New York-based D E Shaw & Co has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Woodstock stated it has 0.12% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Connable Office accumulated 5,754 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg owns 226,524 shares. At Comml Bank owns 9,814 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma has invested 0.06% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Miller Howard Invests Ny stated it has 0.08% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 105,045 were reported by First Advisors Ltd Partnership. The New York-based Art Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 115,835 are owned by Citadel Advsr Lc. The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Pnc Svcs Group holds 0% or 3,412 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp reported 7,056 shares stake. Mangrove Partners holds 11% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 2.02 million shares.

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.58 million for 9.76 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) by 118,520 shares to 635,739 shares, valued at $33.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Realty Capi by 479,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 937,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Amern Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP).