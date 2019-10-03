Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Stake Maintained by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp; As China Life Insurance Co LTD (LFC) Market Value Declined, Holder Lmr Partners Llp Cut Stake by $2.07 Million

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 172,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.17 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in China Life Insurance Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 18,291 shares traded. China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has risen 0.87% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 09/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE MARCH SALES RISE 34.34% Y/Y :2823 TT; 09/05/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE APRIL SALES NT$ 24.5BLN :2823 TT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE RENEWAL PREMIUMS MAY RISE 70B YUAN IN 2018:PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE: FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT W/ CHINA LIFE CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE PRESIDENT LIN DAIREN SAYS IN HONG KONG; 23/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE TO DIVERSIFY TYPES OF OVERSEAS INVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE FINAL DIV/SHR 40 RMB CENTS; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LIFE JAN.-APRIL INSURANCE PREMIUM INCOME 275.9B YUAN; 26/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO-CLP&C’S REGISTERED CAPITAL TO BE RAISED TO RMB18.8 BLN;CAPITAL INJECTION AMOUNTS OF CO & CLIC TO BE RMB1.52 BLN & RMB2.28 BLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE 601628.SS 2628.HK SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT 32.253 BILLION YUAN VS 19.127 BILLION YEAR AGO

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 59,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.36 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 10,809 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA 55.83M; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 82,747 shares to 547,447 shares, valued at $67.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 904,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Trade Desk Inc/The.

