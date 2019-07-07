Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Shares Declined While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted by $8.09 Million Its Position; Voya Investment Management Holds Position in Prudential Finl (PRU)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 367,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.06M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $996.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 129,429 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.15% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA 55.83M; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 9,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,090 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, up from 262,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 881,728 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 05/04/2018 – PGIM Fixed Income announces leadership changes to its US bank loan team; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 0.15% stake. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) owns 6,786 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited stated it has 49 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont reported 1,191 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Hengehold Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 48,445 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 0.31% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 48,630 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.46% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.06% stake. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Company, a North Dakota-based fund reported 33,000 shares. Farmers Bancorporation holds 1,569 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gideon Cap Advsr invested in 8,083 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 124,230 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 8,886 shares to 688,471 shares, valued at $40.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 90,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,280 shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PGIM Real Estate Global Outlook: Striking the right portfolio balance late in the cycle – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)â€™s Upcoming US$1.00 Dividend? You Have 2 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on February 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Prudential Financial Q3: AUM rises to $1.41T from $1.37T Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prudential Financial: Analysis Of Dividend Safety And Fair Value Estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Terrafina Signs Binding Agreement for the Construction of an Expansion in Aguascalientes – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.