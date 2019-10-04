Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosted Holding by $1.26 Million as Valuation Rose; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Increases Holding in Lkq (LKQ)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 59,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2.18 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.36 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.43M market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 39,668 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA 55.83M; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 230,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3.56 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.66M, up from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.19. About 275,163 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 710,071 shares to 26.05 million shares, valued at $751.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimbell Rty Partners Lp by 3.28M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 716,200 shares, and cut its stake in Western Midstream Partners L.

More notable recent GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S.-to-Asia oil shipping rates soar to three-year high – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Eight-Year Charter With Endesa for Existing Uncommitted Newbuild Vessel GasLog Warsaw – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Like This Conservatively Managed MLP – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2017. More interesting news about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Here Are Jefferies’ Top 13 Tanker Picks For 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2017.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Tocagen Falls On Failed Late-Stage Brain Cancer Study; Sintx Technologies Shares Jump – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ValueAct Capital Shows New 5.2% Active Stake in LKQ Corporation (LKQ) – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Divests a Majority of its Bulgarian Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 82,215 shares to 844,694 shares, valued at $37.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 764,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.