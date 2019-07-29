Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Market Value Declined While Cushing Asset Management LP Increased Its Position; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Increased Position in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by $1.07 Million

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 746,590 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 42.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 217,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 723,361 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.37 million, up from 506,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 152,073 shares traded or 19.48% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5,233 shares to 52,505 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 47,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,800 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,799 shares to 3,003 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,725 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).