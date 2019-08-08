Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lifted Stake; Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut Flowers Foods (FLO) Holding by $1.15 Million; Stock Rose

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 54,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 7.07M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.83M, down from 7.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.24. About 1.91 million shares traded or 79.70% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 367,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.06M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 205,339 shares traded or 57.61% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN PACT TO REPAY $45M UNSECURED TERM LOAN; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Election of Director at 2018 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,131 shares to 89,612 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.07% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Advisory Svcs Limited Com holds 555 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 16,645 shares. 10,000 are owned by Grassi Investment Mgmt. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.03% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 91,619 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 235,554 shares. Financial Architects owns 300 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 190,358 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.14% or 1.05 million shares. 12,838 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Lc. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 560,063 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc has 0.05% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 54,213 shares. Stifel Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 299,922 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 774,595 shares stake.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 122,561 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $85.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 158,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Azure Pwr Global Ltd.