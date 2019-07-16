Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Trimmed Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Filament Cut Stake by $533,700

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 24/05/2018 – CEO says Crowdstrike’s security platform could someday attract Amazon, Google; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to sever ties with top lobbying firms in Washington – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 41.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 222,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 313,899 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, down from 536,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 96,401 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.15% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA 55.83M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shanda Asset Ltd holds 1.15% or 4,000 shares. Kings Point has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toth Financial Advisory reported 486 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,446 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,066 were accumulated by Fort Point Cap Partners Lc. Colorado-based Alps Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lpl Lc has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 1.39M shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Choate Invest Advsrs has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,274 shares. Marathon Asset Llp reported 47,484 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 7,277 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Com reported 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stanley stated it has 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.69 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $19.48M for 12.88 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.33% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 8,522 shares to 21,639 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 15,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).