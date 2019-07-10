GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Comparing side by side

Both GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners LP 22 2.81 N/A 2.02 10.37 StealthGas Inc. 3 0.89 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GasLog Partners LP and StealthGas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 11.1% 3.8% StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -2.2% -1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.17 shows that GasLog Partners LP is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. StealthGas Inc.’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GasLog Partners LP. Its rival StealthGas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. StealthGas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GasLog Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

GasLog Partners LP and StealthGas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00 StealthGas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

GasLog Partners LP’s average target price is $22.33, while its potential upside is 4.88%. Competitively StealthGas Inc. has an average target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 52.78%. The information presented earlier suggests that StealthGas Inc. looks more robust than GasLog Partners LP as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.9% of GasLog Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.6% of StealthGas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of StealthGas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Partners LP 2.34% -5.96% -6.59% -14.47% -14.15% 6.01% StealthGas Inc. -2.42% -6.1% -0.92% -5.28% -23.64% 17.03%

For the past year GasLog Partners LP was less bullish than StealthGas Inc.

Summary

GasLog Partners LP beats StealthGas Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.