GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) Comparison side by side

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GasLog Partners LP
|22
|2.63
|N/A
|1.91
|11.28
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|1
|1.40
|N/A
|-5.81
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GasLog Partners LP and Performance Shipping Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of GasLog Partners LP and Performance Shipping Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GasLog Partners LP
|0.00%
|10.5%
|3.5%
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|0.00%
|-50.7%
|-44.4%
Volatility & Risk
GasLog Partners LP’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Performance Shipping Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.58 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for GasLog Partners LP and Performance Shipping Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GasLog Partners LP
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
GasLog Partners LP has a 16.06% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.33.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
GasLog Partners LP and Performance Shipping Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.1% and 1.8%. 27.2% are GasLog Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 21.21% are Performance Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GasLog Partners LP
|-0.97%
|1.84%
|2.38%
|-5.85%
|-14.31%
|8.84%
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|-11.5%
|-8.79%
|-20.89%
|12.03%
|-42.51%
|37.52%
For the past year GasLog Partners LP was less bullish than Performance Shipping Inc.
Summary
GasLog Partners LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors Performance Shipping Inc.
