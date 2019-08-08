GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) Comparison side by side

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners LP 22 2.63 N/A 1.91 11.28 Performance Shipping Inc. 1 1.40 N/A -5.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GasLog Partners LP and Performance Shipping Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of GasLog Partners LP and Performance Shipping Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 10.5% 3.5% Performance Shipping Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

GasLog Partners LP’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Performance Shipping Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.58 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for GasLog Partners LP and Performance Shipping Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00 Performance Shipping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GasLog Partners LP has a 16.06% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GasLog Partners LP and Performance Shipping Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.1% and 1.8%. 27.2% are GasLog Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 21.21% are Performance Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84% Performance Shipping Inc. -11.5% -8.79% -20.89% 12.03% -42.51% 37.52%

For the past year GasLog Partners LP was less bullish than Performance Shipping Inc.

Summary

GasLog Partners LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors Performance Shipping Inc.