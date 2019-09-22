GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Shipping company, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of GasLog Partners LP’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.40% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have GasLog Partners LP and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 10.50% 3.50% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing GasLog Partners LP and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners LP N/A 21 11.28 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

GasLog Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for GasLog Partners LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.27 2.59

$20 is the consensus target price of GasLog Partners LP, with a potential upside of 2.67%. The potential upside of the rivals is 113.17%. Based on the data shown earlier, GasLog Partners LP is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GasLog Partners LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year GasLog Partners LP has weaker performance than GasLog Partners LP’s rivals.

Liquidity

GasLog Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, GasLog Partners LP’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.25 and has 1.07 Quick Ratio. GasLog Partners LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GasLog Partners LP.

Risk & Volatility

GasLog Partners LP is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, GasLog Partners LP’s rivals’ beta is 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GasLog Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GasLog Partners LP’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors GasLog Partners LP.