GasLog Ltd. (GLOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)

This is a contrast between GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Ltd. 15 1.68 N/A 0.09 160.00 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.50 N/A 0.28 7.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GasLog Ltd. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. GasLog Ltd. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Navios Maritime Containers L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GasLog Ltd. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for GasLog Ltd. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

GasLog Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 30.25% and an $18 average price target. On the other hand, Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s potential upside is 350.00% and its average price target is $9. The results provided earlier shows that Navios Maritime Containers L.P. appears more favorable than GasLog Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GasLog Ltd. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 44.4% and 10.38% respectively. Insiders owned 48.71% of GasLog Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04%

For the past year GasLog Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors GasLog Ltd. beats Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.