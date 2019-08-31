Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Stock Price Declined While Fairview Capital Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $586,942; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Share Value Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Decreased Stake

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 34,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11 million, down from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 255,451 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – QTRLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN VS $128.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $138.5M, EST. $143.2M; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD. ANNOUNCES A CHARTER TO CENTRICA FOR SEVEN YEARS AND PLACES A NEWBUILDING ORDER AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 191,788 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED

