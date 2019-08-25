Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Increased Its Holding by $3.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) Shareholder Federated Investors Decreased Holding

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 176,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 3.14 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.88 million, up from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 355,736 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $138.5M, EST. $143.2M; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Announces Election of Directors at 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Partnership to Repay in Full Its $45M Unsecured Term Loan From GasLog; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) by 98.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 22,152 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156,000, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 1.39M shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 17.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 21/05/2018 – Sumitomo Mitsui’s Investor Meetings to Start May 28; 10/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Densetsu 1949.T -2017/18 parent results; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mitsui & Co Ltd Notice Concerning Difference between Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017; 15/05/2018 – Sumitomo buys into Taiwan’s No. 2 supermarket chain; 29/05/2018 – With eye on Asia, Mitsui plans $1.5bn Mozambique gas investment; 22/03/2018 – SUMITOMO OF AMERICAS BUYS CHAMPIONS CINCO PIPE SUPPLY; 11/05/2018 – SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA 4506.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) OPERATING PROFIT 88.17 BLN YEN (+118.9 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 53.00 BLN YEN (-39.9 %); 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 26/04/2018 – Nippon Stl & Sumitomo Mtl FY EPS Y221.00 Vs EPS Y147.97; 21/05/2018 – Sumitomo Mitsui Plans 5-10-Year Euro Fixed Rate And/Or Floating Rate Note Issuance

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 41,280 shares to 433,820 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,896 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

