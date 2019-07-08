Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Share Price Declined While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Position by $702,100; As Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Share Value Rose, Logan Capital Management Has Upped by $4.75 Million Its Position

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 352.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 96,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,445 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 27,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 3.64 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,547 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, down from 641,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 195,268 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 13.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CONTRACTED CHARTER REVENUES ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM $486.0 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO $523.7 MLN FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – OPTIONALITY ALLOWS, INSTEAD OF HN 2262, EITHER HN 2212 OR HN 2274 TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q EPS 21c; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 519,400 shares to 5.86 million shares, valued at $84.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 597,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP).

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Eight-Year Charter With Endesa for Existing Uncommitted Newbuild Vessel GasLog Warsaw – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP to Assume Commercial Control of LNG Carriers Operating in The Spot Market – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GasLog Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GasLog Partners LP: These 8.50% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Units Have Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog’s Livanos delivers lively fireside chat at Marine Money – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. GLOG’s profit will be $2.42M for 118.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by GasLog Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 shares were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W., worth $1.40 million.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF) by 50,259 shares to 3,643 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Services has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2,071 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability accumulated 43,220 shares. Barr E S & reported 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 2.11 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 1.82% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 737,500 were accumulated by Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt L P. Monetary Gru Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,283 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.01 million shares. Bp Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 199,000 shares. Td Asset Inc invested in 0.08% or 996,310 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability has 269,468 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Com reported 69 shares.