GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) Reaches $12.18 After 6.00% Down Move; Inphi (IPHI) SI Increased By 6.36%

The stock of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 120,874 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Net $42.5M; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – QTRLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN VS $128.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries; 12/03/2018 – GASLOG ORDERS A NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY; 21/03/2018 – GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $976.99 million company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $11.45 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GLOG worth $58.62M less.

Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) had an increase of 6.36% in short interest. IPHI’s SI was 4.91M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.36% from 4.62M shares previously. With 932,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI)’s short sellers to cover IPHI’s short positions. The SI to Inphi Corporation’s float is 12.26%. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 663,638 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q2 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Inphi Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Inphi’s (NYSE:IPHI) Shareholders Feel About Its 280% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Inphi (IPHI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) At US$45.80? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Inphi Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 8,757 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Century Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 232,662 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.16% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 3.20 million shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 28,237 shares. 5,721 are held by Pnc Fincl. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 46,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Associates Lc has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Wexford Capital Lp holds 0.1% or 27,990 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Invest Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 248,994 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 67,851 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). D E Shaw & invested 0.01% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI).

Among 5 analysts covering Inphi (NYSE:IPHI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Inphi has $6500 highest and $50 lowest target. $56.20’s average target is -8.65% below currents $61.52 stock price. Inphi had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by FBR Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of IPHI in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 18.