Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowered Position as Shares Declined; Beddow Capital Management Stake in Abb LTD (ABB) Has Trimmed by $1.01 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 56,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The hedge fund held 313,745 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, down from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 1.55 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS LATE CYCLE BUSINESS HAS STABILISED AND WILL GET BETTER TOWARDS END OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS : FOR INSTALLATIONS IN THE SOLAR SECTOR, EXPERTS EXPECT ANOTHER OUTSTANDING YEAR; 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA; 29/05/2018 – ABB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB; 17/04/2018 – ABB Selected by Electrify America to Provide High Power Electric Vehicle Chargers Across the United States

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 600,547 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 641,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $951.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 284,200 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD. ANNOUNCES A CHARTER TO CENTRICA FOR SEVEN YEARS AND PLACES A NEWBUILDING ORDER AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q EPS 21c; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 21/03/2018 – GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG BOOSTS QUARTER DIVIDEND TO 15C/SHR, FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 15/05/2018 – GasLog Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.27 million shares to 8.18 million shares, valued at $104.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 31,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

