Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake by $702,100; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $4.70 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 191,298 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.04M, down from 211,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $10.67 during the last trading session, reaching $258.79. About 2.42M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 600,547 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, down from 641,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 186,805 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 21/03/2018 – GasLog: Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2Q of 2018; 12/03/2018 – GASLOG ORDERS A NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q EPS 21c; 21/03/2018 – Partnership to Repay in Full Its $45M Unsecured Term Loan From GasLog

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 400,000 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $72.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 809,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $6.62 million worth of stock or 23,850 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,207 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Gp Limited Liability. Renaissance Tech Llc accumulated 0.11% or 526,549 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bragg Fincl Advsr stated it has 18,176 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Capital Mngmt Assoc New York owns 4,000 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hemenway Trust Co Limited Liability holds 106,194 shares or 4.03% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 594 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pecaut & has 0.76% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maryland Mgmt holds 4.59% or 157,380 shares. 8,531 are held by Lsv Asset. Essex Fincl Svcs owns 2,751 shares. Steadfast Capital Limited Partnership owns 382,542 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank And Tru accumulated 0.51% or 11,406 shares. Pcj Inv Counsel owns 17,500 shares.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 63,793 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $59.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).