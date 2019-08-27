GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of GasLog Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.71% of GasLog Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.40% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has GasLog Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.80% 0.10% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing GasLog Ltd. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Ltd. N/A 15 160.00 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

GasLog Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for GasLog Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.00 1.50 2.77

GasLog Ltd. currently has a consensus price target of $18, suggesting a potential upside of 45.75%. The competitors have a potential upside of 78.98%. GasLog Ltd.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GasLog Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year GasLog Ltd. has -13.49% weaker performance while GasLog Ltd.’s peers have 28.67% stronger performance.

Liquidity

GasLog Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, GasLog Ltd.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.25 and has 1.07 Quick Ratio. GasLog Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GasLog Ltd.

Volatility and Risk

GasLog Ltd. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, GasLog Ltd.’s competitors are 28.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

GasLog Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors GasLog Ltd.’s competitors beat GasLog Ltd.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.