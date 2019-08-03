GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Contrasting side by side

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Ltd. 16 1.68 N/A 0.09 160.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 8 0.99 N/A 0.36 27.02

In table 1 we can see GasLog Ltd. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to GasLog Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. GasLog Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

GasLog Ltd.’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GasLog Ltd. Its rival Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GasLog Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown GasLog Ltd. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75

$18 is GasLog Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 29.68%. Competitively Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a consensus target price of $17.38, with potential upside of 90.78%. The results provided earlier shows that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited appears more favorable than GasLog Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GasLog Ltd. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.4% and 85.7%. Insiders owned 48.71% of GasLog Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93%

For the past year GasLog Ltd. has -13.49% weaker performance while Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has 21.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats on 7 of the 12 factors GasLog Ltd.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.