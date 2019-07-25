GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Contrasting side by side

Both GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Ltd. 16 1.87 N/A 0.09 170.00 GasLog Partners LP 22 2.90 N/A 2.02 10.37

In table 1 we can see GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GasLog Partners LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GasLog Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. GasLog Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than GasLog Partners LP, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1% GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 11.1% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

GasLog Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.29 beta. GasLog Partners LP’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

GasLog Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, GasLog Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 GasLog Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00

$18 is GasLog Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 19.36%. Meanwhile, GasLog Partners LP’s average price target is $22.33, while its potential upside is 2.62%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that GasLog Ltd. seems more appealing than GasLog Partners LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.8% of GasLog Ltd. shares and 41.9% of GasLog Partners LP shares. GasLog Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 48.71%. Insiders Competitively, owned 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Ltd. 0.27% -10.05% -16.04% -28% -13.28% -8.08% GasLog Partners LP 2.34% -5.96% -6.59% -14.47% -14.15% 6.01%

For the past year GasLog Ltd. has -8.08% weaker performance while GasLog Partners LP has 6.01% stronger performance.

Summary

GasLog Partners LP beats GasLog Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.